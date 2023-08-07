Bloodline member sends a message on social media after surprise ending to WWE SummerSlam

At the SummerSlam premium live event, Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after a shocking conclusion.

In the aftermath of Reigns' win, Paul Heyman took to social media to reveal that he and The Tribal Chief have left Detroit following another successful title defense.

Surprisingly, there was no mention of Solo Sikoa in Heyman's message. The Enforcer also wasn't part of Reigns' entrance at SummerSlam.

"Your #TribalChief and his #Wiseman have left the MotorCity!" wrote Heyman.

In the main event of SummerSlam, Reigns successfully defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in their trilogy bout.

The ending sequence of the match saw Jey's brother Jimmy Uso betray him after his surprise return. This eventually led to another dominant win for The Head of the Table.

Sheamus recently discussed Roman Reigns' rise in WWE

Sheamus recently spoke about Roman Reigns and his rise in WWE. Over the years, the two men have feuded with each other on several occasions.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the former WWE Champion discussed Reigns' recent rise in the company following his heel turn. He said:

"Yeah, I mean he has a luxury of wrestling five times a year. You know what I mean? That makes a big star... Let’s be honest, before he went away with Covid, people didn’t give a s**t about him. He was the big babyface who was wrestling Goldberg and nobody really cared. I think in the same way it benefitted me to come back and wrestle in that empty arena at Thunderdome where people got to see how physical I really can be and allowed me to have that more freedom and settle into my own skin."

Sheamus added:

"Just say: ‘screw it, I’m going to go out there and have fun, do what i’m gonna do.’ In the same sense it benefitted him, because he was at a point where it was forced down people’s throats and he got to go away and come back in this different character."

It now remains to be seen who Reigns' next opponent and feud will be against following SummerSlam.

