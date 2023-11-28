Bloodline member to walk out on Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing why it's possible

Roman Reigns is experiencing his most dominant run to date on WWE SmackDown. In his 1000-plus day run as the champion, The Bloodline leader has broken records like no one else. While several people have tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief, none of them have been able to achieve that feat.

Reigns' latest challenge in the Stamford-based promotion was LA Knight. At Crown Jewel 2023, Reigns beat Knight to retain his championship. While this was a major high for The Bloodline leader, there is a chance he might soon experience a massive setback on SmackDown.

In the coming weeks, there is a possibility of a Bloodline member betraying Roman Reigns on the blue brand. The member in question is Paul Heyman. Heading towards WrestleMania, WWE could book Heyman to betray Reigns and move to RAW to manage the newly returned CM Punk.

On the latest edition of RAW, Punk referenced The Wiseman. Given that the duo shares a great bond, it won't be surprising to see Heyman switch sides. Reigns' inactivity in recent times could be the reason why he might leave The Tribal Chief. This possible betrayal could also set a feud between Reigns and CM Punk.

SmackDown Superstar sends message to Roman Reigns

Since the last few days, the WWE Universe has been captivated by the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk. Ever since the duo made their comebacks at Survivor Series: WarGames, they have become the subject of discussion in the pro wrestling world.

However, the one man who does not seem to care about them is LA Knight. During a live event, Knight mentioned he is not bothered about Orton and Punk. Instead, The Mega Star is focused on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. He intends to beat Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Knight said:

“Let me talk to you! Oh boy! There are a lot of things going on in the WWE lately. You got returns galore, people coming out of the woodwork from every which way. But the only thing that I'm thinking about is, NONE OF THAT! Why? It's because what I'm looking at is... I'm looking at The Bloodline! Yeah! I'm looking at Roman Reigns! And I've got a laser-like focus on taking that WWE Championship." (0.21-1.10)

Amidst all the hype surrounding CM Punk's return, it's good to see LA Knight focus on something more important to him. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Knight will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns.