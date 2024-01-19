Bloodline member to walk out on Roman Reigns during WWE SmackDown? Chances of huge betrayal explored 

Tonight's episode of SmackDown marks a big night for Roman Reigns, who will take part in a contract signing for his match at Royal Rumble. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Last week saw the three challengers take down Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. They hit the latter with a triple powerbomb, just like Reigns used to do as part of The Shield. This resulted after The Tribal Chief's absence meant that Jimmy and Solo had to face Orton, Knight, and Styles in a handicap match.

The Enforcer can use tonight's episode of SmackDown to send a message to Roman Reigns, showing that he was not happy about what transpired. What if Sikoa walks out on him during the contract signing?

Reliable Twitter account BWE posted a GIF of Reigns and Solo, seemingly hinting that something major could happen between them on SmackDown. They also mentioned tonight's episode is a big one in another tweet, stating that "blood boils."

However, don't expect a full-blown walkout tonight. WWE may instead choose to subtly increase the tension, as has been the case so far. A potential feud between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa is still a while away from truly sizzling. It will likely happen around SummerSlam at the earliest.

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa might be WWE's ultimate endgame

There may be a very specific reason for Roman Reigns to anoint Solo Sikoa, The Tribal Heir. He could personally ensure The Bloodline's Enforcer ends up replacing him as The Head of the Table by putting him over.

Sikoa and Reigns have hinted at tension for a little while, so anything that happens on SmackDown would be a continuation of WWE's subtle build to this match. However, whether the cousins face off during The Tribal Chief's title reign or after it is another question altogether.

Considering how long Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship, Solo Sikoa might feel underwhelming as the man to dethrone him. Many fans believe the honor should fall to Cody Rhodes, with The Big Uce putting Solo over after losing to The American Nightmare.

In the end, though, The Enforcer becomes The Tribal Chief, with Paul Heyman in his corner.

Will Solo Sikoa dethrone Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

