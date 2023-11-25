Bo Dallas to return at Survivor Series and cost top WWE champion a big win? Exploring massive twist

Gunther has been a force of nature during his record-breaking tenure as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The champion was never pinned or submitted during his main roster career; he vanquished every opponent that stood in his way.

He is now preparing to defend his title against The Miz, one of the most decorated Intercontinental Champions of all time. The Ring General looks to be on a high and unlikely to relinquish his crown anytime soon. However, the return of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel could cost him his championship and let The Miz add another title reign to his resume.

The Miz may then resurrect the Miztourage, which includes Miz, Dallas, and Axel, and wage war against Gunther and the Imperium. There is no indication on whether Curtis Axel or Bo Dallas will return to WWE, but if they do as members of the Miztourage, there is value in being a part of weekly programming again.

Bo Dallas was last expected to co-star with Bray Wyatt as Uncle Howdy. As of this writing, it is unknown whether Dallas is still under contract with WWE following Bray's tragic passing.

It remains to be seen if The Miztourage will regroup and assist The Miz in dethroning Gunther. At this point, it's just speculation, and it doesn't appear that the Ring General will relinquish his title anytime soon.

Gunther talked about The Miz ahead of the WWE Survivor Series

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther continued to verbally assault The Miz, saying that he represented a time in history that he did not enjoy.

“I don’t remember anything specific in Miz’s career, I can promise you that. I forget the years, I don’t know, maybe it was 2010 to 2012 or something like that, I don’t know. There was a time when I came up as a wrestler that I didn’t bother watching WWE because it was not my thing."

The Ring General also praised The Miz for his career and said that the winner of their match may be considered the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"I’m not the typical guy. Miz on the other hand, is a prime example of how good their development system is because he started with them and he’s one of the most decorated names they have. I’m still a little bit of a new guy here. I’m definitely still in WWE, I’m a little bit of an outsider if that makes sense, that’s at least how I feel when I watch it. I’m not the typical WWE wrestler, so I always wanted to be in the ring with the Miz because first of all, he has that background with the Intercontinental Championship, and secondly, that’s the great measuring stick for me because it’s the clash of two different worlds.” (H/T Fightful)

What is your opinion regarding Gunther's remarks? Are you excited about his match with The Miz at the Survivor Series 2023 event? Sound off in the comments section below.

