Bobby Lashley has unique theory on why he was parted from Lio Rush

WWE star Bobby Lashley has revealed his own theory for his on-screen parting from Lio Rush last year.

Rush, currently a star on NXT and 205 Live, made a major impact on RAW throughout 2018 and 2019 as the ‘Hype Man’ for Lashley.

The pairing of the two Superstars appeared to be perfect; Lashley’s power, strength and look flanked by Rush’s undoubted charisma and irritability – key traits for a heel in the wrestling business.

Lashley and Rush would feud with the likes of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, before appearing to part ways in March of 2019 when Lashley left his side-kick lying in the ring after a match on RAW.

That sparked all kinds of rumour and speculation as to why Rush was withdrawn from television, although the 43-year-old has his own view as to why he and the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion were separated.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lashley commented that he feels the pairing worked a little too well, saying:

“I thought Lio was amazing. Part of the reason why me and Lio were taken apart was because it was working out too well.

“We weren’t bad guys. People liked what we were doing, and we started having a lot of fun with it. I don’t know why it was pulled, it was pulled for whatever reason.”