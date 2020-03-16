Bobby Lashley opens up on the status of his rivalry with Rusev

Lashley and Rusev in action

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. Lashley opened up on a string of topics with regards to his in-ring career, and shared his thoughts on the status of his storyline with fellow RAW Superstar Rusev.

He has now set his sights on The Show of Shows, which will emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, as per the current schedule. Lashley made it clear that he doesn't have any idea what's happening between him and Rusev, and whether the duo is done with one another or not just yet - though he has ideas for future matchups.

I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don't know what's going to go on with Rusev and I. I don't know if that's done, if it's finished or if it's not.

Man, there are many things that I want to do, so many people I want to be in the ring with, that in the next few weeks, you'll start to see a little bit of the old Bobby. You might see something big at WrestleMania, like a big matchup.

Lashley and Rusev kicked off their feud way back on the RAW season premiere last year, when the former took Lana away from Rusev. Soon after, Liv Morgan got involved, resulting in a Mixed Tag Team match which the villains won. The storyline soon abruptly ended and Rusev hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a while since then.

Rusev recently acknowledged the fact he hasn't been on TV for a while, and that his current goal is to get back in action ahead of WrestleMania 36.