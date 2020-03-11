Rusev reveals his goals ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Rusev at WrestleMania 31

WWE Superstar Rusev hasn't been seen on weekly TV for a while now. The last time he wrestled on TV was on the February 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley.

While speaking with The Pop Break, Rusev discussed what his goals are, with WrestleMania 36 almost on the horizon.

Well my goal is to get on TV, because I haven't been on TV in a while. That's my goal. Where's my next opportunity? I'm just waiting for that. I just can't wait to crush—pun intended—whatever they throw at me. I'm ready for it.

Rusev's rivalry with Lashley had been going on for months, and saw the latter putting down The Bulgarian Brute on several occasions.

Reportedly, a back injury is preventing Rusev from competing lately. WrestleMania 36 is mere weeks away, and Rusev's fans would want nothing but to see him shine at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Many had speculated that the Lashley-Rusev rivalry was going to be stretched out till The Show of Shows, but the feud seems to have come to an end now.