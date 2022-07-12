Bobby Lashley and Riddle defeat former WWE Champion and Theory on RAW

Bobby Lashley teamed up with Riddle to take on Seth Rollins and Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, in a tag team match on this week's latest episode of RAW.

The All Mighty was supposed to defend his United States Championship in an open challenge on the show, but the plans were changed. At WWE SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Theory while Riddle will collide with Seth Rollins in a singles match.

The four stars put on an entertaining match on the red brand, and Riddle shocked many fans when he counted Theory's roll into a submission hold. Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler made a surprise return to WWE during the match.

He observed the match at ringside next to the announcement table. When Theory tried to go for a dirty pin, The Show Off pushed the former's legs off the ropes. This allowed Riddle to hit the 24 year old star with an RKO to win the match via pinfall for his team.

After the match, Dolph Ziggler entered the ring and hit Mr. Money in the Bank with a superkick. It seems like he'll now be portrayed as a babyface going forward.

