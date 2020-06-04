Bobby Lashley on Rusev feud not having a conclusion in WWE

Bobby Lashley can't explain his feud with Rusev in WWE ending the way it did.

Lashley shared the fans' confusion regarding his feud with Rusev.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Bobby Lashley and Rusev

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars at the moment. He has beaten every Superstar in front of him and is set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash.

He was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy where he talked about how his feud with Rusev did not really have a proper ending.

Bobby Lashley vs Rusev

Bobby Lashley and Rusev were in a feud, where Rusev's wife married divorced him and left him for Lashley. The two had an enormous feud about this that seemed to leave the WWE Universe mostly perplexed. They continued to feud until mid-January, but they never had that big blow-off match. Instead, Rusev was taken off television, with rumors that there were negotiations ongoing regarding his contract. In the middle of April, Rusev would be released from the company alongside a large number of other Superstars.

As a result, the feud never really received that satisfying conclusion after an incredible build.

Bobby Lashley also recently talked about the backstage reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley wishes his feud with Rusev had a proper conclusion

Lashley shared the opinions of the fans, saying that he did not believe that his feud with Rusev really had a proper conclusion.

"I don't think it had a proper conclusion. I think there was so much we could do. We had a full head of steam, people wanted Rusev to rip my arms off and beat me with them."

Lashley admitted that he was not sure why the feud had ended without Rusev getting the revenge that was obviously owed to him.

He went on to say that he did not know why Rusev did not beat him, as he felt that they had been at the point that Rusev would get revenge.

"I really don't know what happened to tell you the truth. I think we were at the point where the revenge needed to happen and it didn't. I don't know where we could have went or where we were going to go with it. I just wish that I could have had the match that I wanted to have with Rusev. I've seen him in some great matches and I think I could have had one with him."

Unfortunately, with Rusev released from WWE, Bobby Lashley's feud with him will never be able to come to a satisfying end. Rusev is currently in the middle of his 90-day no-compete clause with WWE. With WWE reportedly bringing stars back, there is still a little hope.