Lashley has spoken out about the Black Lives Matter movement

The Black Lives Matter movement has taken the world by storm this week as the fight for equality has gone global. While the situation in the United States has seen more African Americans attacked, protests have taken place across the USA and around the world - and several WWE Superstars, like Bobby Lashley, have used social media to make their support heard.

Yesterday, there was a mass social media blackout as people around the world made an attempt to redress the balance of equality and amplify the voices of those who currently need it the most, and one man who usually is pretty silent on social media took the opportunity to make his voice heard - Bobby Lashley.

WWE's stance on the Black Lives Matter movement

Yesterday, WWE broke tradition by changing their social media display photos black and posting a message stating their support for an inclusive society and condemning racial injustice. WWE would offer their condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of "countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence" in their post.

Sportskeeda meets Bobby Lashley

Well, ahead of challenging Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash for the WWE Championship, I had the opportunity to join a media call with Bobby Lashley and, while I had prepared to ask about the event, I decided that it was more important to ask the Dominator about the support he's received from his fellow WWE Superstars.

You can watch that video below, or read on for more.

Hi, Bobby. Thank you so for taking the time. I was going to start with something else if I was not first up but, being first up, I feel like there's one thing I have to address. I know last time we spoke, you mentioned how you're not a fan of social media, you very rarely post on social media - but you did post a pretty powerful message yesterday regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

I want to ask - a lot of Superstars have spoken out, spread information and some have even made donations! What do you feel the support been like from your fellow WWE Superstars regarding the Black Lives Matter movement?

"I think with the Superstars, at least the ones that I'm more close with, I think everybody across the board, we're on the same team right now, I think. I don't think anybody is looking at our situation and saying anything negative towards it. Everybody's on the same team as far as wanting to see some kind of change, some kind of resolution and some hands shaked, you know?"

"At the end of the day, we all want to get along, we all have a common goal of wanting to be happy. And if somebody doesn't feel that they're getting that happiness, then we need to find a way to make sure that that happens. And I think everybody's on the same team and same thought process in that.

"So I'm pretty confident that we're going to be working towards the right direction and I think the WWE is going to definitely show their side of the support that's needed across the board and everybody else has shown support also. It’s been, it's been awesome. I mean, there's some bad things, of course, going on. But we're more focusing on what's more important and that’s the resolution."

Thank you to WWE for setting up the chat, and to Bobby Lashley for taking the time.

You can watch WWE Backlash live on the WWE Network on Sunday June 14th.