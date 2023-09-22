Bobby Lashley's former rival to join his group and help them destroy The LWO? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits attacked The LWO on the September 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The confrontation led fans to believe that the trio might be going after Rey Mysterio and his Latino World Order stable mates.

It is possible that Bobby Lashley’s former rival could join his group and stack up the odds against The LWO. The person in question is none other than Omos. The Nigerian Giant is currently a ‘free agent,’ and he could negotiate his appearance with SmackDown officials for a potential arrival on the blue brand.

Omos and Lashley had a brief feud in 2022 after MVP turned on his former Hurt Business Associate and aligned himself with The Nigerian Giant. The two powerhouses collided on televised shows and premium live events.

Their first Premium Live Event singles match against each other transpired on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The Almighty defeated The Nigerian Giant in what was his first pinfall loss in WWE. He won the rematch against Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bobby Lashley leveled up the score with a win over Omos inside a steel cage on the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. He also managed to pick up the win against both Omos and MVP in a 2-on-1 handicap match at Hell in a Cell on June 5, 2022.

Montez Ford recently spoke about a new alliance with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley formed a surprise alliance with The Street Profits several weeks ago on SmackDown. The Almighty took Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for a ride to discuss business.

Speaking on The Happy Hour, Ford said they had wanted to align with Lashley for quite some time.

“I think it was something where Bobby has been knowing us for a while now. Me and Dawkins have been with the company ever with Dawkins, has been with the company even back in developmental way back since 2012. And I got signed in late 2015 in NXT, has been on the main roster for about three years now.”

The former RAW Tag Team Champion said Lashley took them under his wing after they arrived on the main roster.

“And Bobby has been one of the ones that’s kind of taken us under his wing since we’ve been on the main roster and now it’s just pretty much everything he’s been doing backstage is just being brought to the viewing eyes now,” Montez Ford said. (H/T Wrestling News)

Ford and Dawkins will team up to take on LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Omos will join Bobby Lashley and take on LWO in the upcoming future? Sound off in the comments section below!