Bobby Lashley's new stable should feud with former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley's second run with WWE has been filled with several ups and downs over the past few years. After coming out of the controversial storyline with Lana (aka CJ Perry), Lashley united with MVP and became part of one of the most dominant stables in the company's history, The Hurt Business.

Unfortunately, the stable ended after nearly a year on Monday Night RAW when Lashley kicked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin out of the faction. The following year, MVP ended his association with Bobby Lashley and aligned with 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley and Street Profits formed a new alliance on Friday Night SmackDown that intrigued the WWE Universe. The duo went on and took out several tag teams, including The Brawling Brutes and The O.C., on the brand to make a statement.

The trio is slowly picking up steam on the brand, and, likely, The Street Profits will soon completely turn heel and leave their fun gimmick on the side. It would be fest if Bobby Lashley's first feud alongside Street Profits should be against Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.

Why should Bobby Lashley's new stable feud with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Sheamus created The Brawling Brutes on Friday Night SmackDown after Butch (aka Pete Dunne) made his WWE main roster debut. The trio eventually started out as heels and eventually became faces when they feuded with Imperium.

After Imperium left Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft, the trio was drafted to the blue brand, where they mostly worked in the tag team division. The stable is one of the most liked groups on the main roster, especially after Sheamus' match against Edge in Toronto.

Lashley's new stable needs to pick up more momentum by competing in actual matches and getting wins on the brand. The Celtic Warrior and The Brawling Brutes are the perfect opponents for the newly introduced faction on WWE SmackDown.

WWE can set up a feud between the two stables that could lead to this year's WarGames, and both teams can find another partner/member for the gimmick match. It will be interesting to see who the trio will target first on Friday Night SmackDown as a group.

