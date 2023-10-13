Bobby Lashley to set aside differences with former champion and gain support on SmackDown? Exploring impact of bold move

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits faced the LWO at Fastlane 2023, where they suffered a loss due to the surprise return of Carlito. The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will serve as the fallout show and the Season Premiere for the Blue brand. However, after their defeat at Fastlane, Bobby Lashley might put aside his differences with Omos to strengthen his faction in the company.

For those unaware, Bobby Lashley and Omos had a heated rivalry in 2022 when MVP joined the Nigerian Giant and betrayed the All Mighty. Lashley and Omos wrestled in multiple matches, including premium live events like WrestleMania 38, Backlash 2022, and Hell in a Cell 2022.

However, it is important to note that Lashley was portraying a heroic character in the company during that time.

Expand Tweet

Now that the All Mighty seems to have transitioned into a villainous character, he might reconcile with Omos and align the Nigerian Giant with himself. A potential alliance between Omos and Lashley will eventually lead to MVP working with the All Mighty again, as he is currently accompanying the Nigerian Giant. This addition to Lashley's faction would undoubtedly strengthen the villainous group.

Furthermore, Omos could play a crucial role in helping Lashley to become the next United States Champion on SmackDown. This could also be instrumental in dealing with the powerful Latino World Order faction, especially with Carlito expected to work on Friday nights as a full-timer.

Bobby Lashley's faction might also get a female member soon in his faction

The All Mighty's faction might also include a female member in the form of Bianca Belair. This belief is rooted in the association of Bianca's husband, Montez Ford, with Bobby Lashley. Moreover, in a recent interview, the EST of WWE expressed her hopes to return to Friday Night SmackDown sometime soon.

Even a few months back, there were speculations regarding a potential heel turn for Bianca Belair in the company. Considering all these factors, Belair's return and joining the villainous faction on SmackDown could be an exciting way to generate fan anticipation.

Expand Tweet

This move could lead to the creation of another formidable faction in WWE, akin to The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. Lashley, alongside his associates, could wreak havoc on the blue brand, impacting both the male and women's divisions if Belair joins their faction.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold soon and how the company will book Bianca Belair's return to WWE SmackDown.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE