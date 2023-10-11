34-year-old star hints at returning to WWE SmackDown soon

A former WWE Women's Champion recently shared that she would return to Friday Night SmackDown soon.

The star in question is Bianca Belair who has been a part of the blue brand since the Draft earlier this year.

At SummerSlam 2023, The EST went into a war against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match for the Women's Championship. Belair won the title for just a few moments as IYO SKY bested her by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

The 34-year-old has been away from in-ring action since the August 18th edition of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada. It's been nearly two months and fans are wondering when the former Women's Champion will return.

During an interview with Rolling Out, The EST went on to promote Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Belair also mentioned that she hopes to return to Friday Night SmackDown sometime soon.

"You know, watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and on Peacock… Hopefully I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon. In the coming future, we got me and my husband, we have a Hulu show coming out, reality series so be on the lookout for that. Just a lot of exciting things for the future," she said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Bianca Belair shared a new video during her WWE hiatus

The former RAW Women's Champion is currently a part of the NBC campaign promoting football games.

Taking to Instagram, Bianca Belair invited fans to join the watch party of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys game on October 8th, 2023.

"NFL fans, what's up? It is your girl Bianca Belair and boy do I have some good news for y'all, so stop scrolling and listen to what I've got to say, okay? San Fransisco and Dallas, y'all better get ready because Sunday Night Football has officially arrived to your city. That is right. NBC Sports is bringing the party right to your city, and we are here to help you kick those Sunday Scaries right to the curb. So come join us at the Scary Good Sunday night watch party for a night filled with nothing but fun," she said.

Check out her video below:

Only time will tell if the 34-year-old star would make her comeback to WWE SmackDown as fans suggested her to join Bobby Lashley's new faction alongside her husband Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Do you want The EST to return to WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

