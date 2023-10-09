Bianca Belair shares new video during WWE hiatus

Bianca Belair recently shared a new video during her hiatus from WWE.

Belair hasn't competed in a match since the August 18 edition of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada. The show also featured Edge's final bout with the company before he debuted in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream last weekend.

The EST won the WWE Women's Championship for a moment at SummerSlam this past August. Asuka entered the premium live event as champion and defended the title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. Beliar picked up the victory, but IYO SKY immediately cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

The former champion took to Instagram to share a new video hyping up Sunday Night Football later tonight. In the video, Belair promoted their watch party for tonight's football game and invited fans to join them.

"NFL fans, what's up? It is your girl Bianca Belair and boy do I have some good news for y'all, so stop scrolling and listen to what I've got to say, okay? San Fransisco and Dallas, y'all better get ready because Sunday Night Football has officially arrived to your city. That is right. NBC Sports is bringing the party right to your city, and we are here to help you kick those Sunday Scaries right to the curb. So come join us at the Scary Good Sunday night watch party for a night filled with nothing but fun," she said.

Jade Cargill on a match against Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

Jade Cargill debuted last night at WWE Fastlane and has already impressed people backstage in the company.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Cargill was asked about a potential dream match against Belair in the future. The former TBS Champion claimed that the bout is definitely worthy of a WrestleMania main event, and fans would be glued to their television.

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill. [From 06:15 to 06:31]

You can check out Cargill's full interview with ESPN in the video below:

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular superstars on the roster and will likely receive a tremendous reaction from fans when she returns to WWE television. It will be interesting to see if she crosses paths with Jade Cargill in the months ahead.

