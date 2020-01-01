Bobby Lashley tweets perfect response after Liv Morgan's shocking confession on WWE RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Bobby Lashley was supposed to marry Lana

Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to vent his frustration following the chaotic scenes at the end of this week’s WWE RAW.

The episode largely revolved around the show-closing segment, which saw Lashley and Lana exchange vows in the middle of the ring in what was advertised to be “the wedding of the decade”.

However, things went downhill when both Superstars’ former spouses tried to stop the wedding, and then the returning Liv Morgan shockingly confessed that Lana is “the love of her life” and she would not have gotten through 2019 had it not been for her.

In the end, Rusev jumped out of a cake and attacked Lashley, while Morgan slammed Lana’s face into the cake in the corner of the ring.

Lashley, as you can see below, was not best pleased by the shenanigans that unfolded!

What’s next for Bobby Lashley & Co.?

The social media reaction to this storyline development has certainly been mixed, but one thing’s for sure: everybody is talking about it.

Expect to see a lot more from Bobby Lashley, Rusev, Lana and Liv Morgan in the coming weeks on Monday nights.

Also read: Lana spied on Liv Morgan in a throwback video from 2018!