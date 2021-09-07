Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton - who won the first match between these two in 2007?

On the September 6th, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton was made official for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

It will be the second televised match the pair will have ever had one-on-one. Their first match took place on an episode of ECW on Syfy in 2007. Lashley secured the win over Randy Orton in a grueling near-20 minute encounter.

Bobby Lashley was ECW Champion at the time, and was being pushed hard by WWE as a fan favorite. Lashley was also selected by Donald Trump to represent him at the 'Battle of the Billionaires' match at WrestleMania 23 during this period.

Randy Orton at the time was part of the Rated RKO tag-team alongside Edge. The pair were going strong and Edge told 'The Viper' that he had his back before heading out to the ring. He ultimately joined Orton at ringside for his match against the ECW Champion to show his support.

It was another big victory for 'The All Mighty' during his initial WWE run. He won clean against Orton, delivering his Dominator finisher, to claim the one, two, three. The match was done to put Lashley even further leading into the biggest show of the year.

In an interview with FOX Sports earlier this year, Bobby Lashley had an enormous amount of praise for Randy Orton:

"Probably the greatest wrestler in the history of wrestling." Bobby Lashley said (h/t Essentially Sports)

When is Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton II?

Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton will collide on September 26, 2021 live at Extreme Rules. The event is being held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The WWE Champion challenged Randy Orton for the match on RAW. Orton would only accept if the WWE Championship was on the line, to which Lashley and MVP agreed.

At the end of the show, Orton delivered an RKO to the fallen titan of The Hurt Business, who had been chokeslammed by Omos. Lashley and MVP earned the right to challenge Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Titles before 'The Viper' struck.

