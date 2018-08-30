WWE News: Bobby Roode On Losing Passion For Wrestling In TNA; Story Of His WWE Debut in 1998

Kartik Arry FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.10K // 30 Aug 2018, 18:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There was a time when 'The Glorious One' lost his passion for wrestling...

What's The Story?

Bobby Roode appeared on this week's episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The Glorious One talked about various topics including his WWE Debut in 1998 & the reason why he left TNA.

You can listen to the full episode on LilianGarcia.com.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Roode made his WWE NXT Debut in 2016. He went on to become WWE NXT Champion in the process. On the August 22 episode of SmackDown Live, Roode made his main roster debut as a fan favorite, defeating Aiden English in a singles match.

As of this writing, 'The Glorious One' has won the United States Championship when it comes to accomplishments on the WWE Main-Roster.

Bobby Roode has had his own share of ups-and-downs, including losing passion for wrestling one time. Many might not know this, but he also made his WWE debut back in late 90's WWF.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned before, Roode appeared on Lilian Garcia's show & spoke about many topics including-

The Story of his WWE Debut back in 1998:

We were backstage at RAW and Sgt. Slaughter was in charge of all the extra matches and the dark matches and the enhancement matches, I guess you can say. So I was one of the guys who was just hanging around and I remember Perry Saturn had a match. Perry was with Terri Runnels and they were just kind of getting started I believe around that time. They had a match on, I believe I want to say it was Sunday Night Heat back then. Perry needed an opponent for an enhancement match as a quick 5-minute match and I think Terri must have mentioned something to Sarge and Sarge came up to me and was like, 'Yeah, we need you to work with Perry tonight.' and I was like, 'Woah, okay! Here we go.' and I went out there and actually had a fairly decent match with Perry. That was 98' so from 98' to 2004, I probably showed up at WWE TVs, I'm gonna say at least a dozen if not more times just to network and show my face and show them that this is where I wanted to be.

How he lost passion for wrestling & ultimately decided to leave TNA:

"I was reaching that 40 years old, in and around that age and I was like, 'I don't think I can do this.' I don't think I can go out there and sit at home for 6-8 weeks and then have me come to work and expect me to work 8 days in a row, twice a day in a studio of 200 people and really be able to give it my all. For me, just the passion was starting to go away and in my mind I was thinking like, 'If I don't want to leave my house and I don't want to do what I've loved to do for the last 17 years, then I really have to rethink what I want to do here."

(H/T: WrestlingInc.com)

What's Next?

While Bobby Roode is currently not at the top of the WWE chain, he recently talked about the importance of having patience in this business. Timing is the key to everything, & while you may not see him on TV every week, Roode has been having some great matches off-screen.

The cream always rises to the top in the end, & only time will tell how Bobby Roode's character shapes up in the future.

What do you think lies in Bobby Roode's future with WWE? Let us know in the comments below.