WWE News: Bobby Roode voices his thoughts on his main roster run criticisms

Aalekh // 28 Aug 2018, 12:04 IST

Roode captivated the fans during his NXT run

What's the story?

After a glorious run as one of the top heels on the yellow brand, Bobby Roode's main roster run hasn't been anything like what majority of his fans thought it would. Ever since making his debut on Smackdown in August last year, amidst rumours of being very high in the considerations of the WWE authorities, it's been a year and things haven't been so good for him.

Recently appearing on the "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia" podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Bobby shared his two cents regarding people claiming that he has gone from being 'glorious' to 'lusterless'.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Roode impressed the vast WWE audience with his incredible heel antics and good in-ring showings during his NXT run. He feuded with some of the top NXT faces like Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami. He went on to become the NXT Champion by defeating Nakamura and made his Smackdown debut in August last year after dropping the NXT title to Drew McIntyre.

He debuted as a babyface on Smackdown which was surprising considering the fact that a heel Bobby Roode worked wonders for the yellow brand. On Smackdown, he won the United States title and was involved in programs with Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his response on being called glorious to lusterless, he said,"It fuels me, it definitely fuels me, but in a way, they don't get it. They don't know what's going on," Roode said. "For me, it's patience, it's timing. Like I said, 'Timing is everything in the business.' and people can say whatever they want, but I came up here, I came up to Smackdown and had a great run there."

"I got to work with some amazing people and became the United States Champion, was a part of a WrestleMania. I haven't had a weekend off in a year. Even though you don't see me on television every week, I'm still working, I'm still doing stuff and having great matches.", he added.

Addressing his fans, he said,"Just be patient. I honestly think if you work hard enough and you take every opportunity they give you here and make the most of it, the cream always rises to the top."

What's next?

There is no doubt that Bobby Roode is one of the finest talents under a WWE contract. He has shown what he can do when given an opportunity and a fine talent like him serve as a great one to have in the locker room. Like he said, the cream always rises to the top. It'll be interesting to see how WWE utilizes him in the future.

