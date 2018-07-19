Bold predictions for the SummerSlam's match card

SummerSlam is going to be of epic proportions.

SummerSlam is one of the biggest PPV for WWE and it is the one next in line. Although there is a month for the event to take place, the fans around the planet are already speculating about the matches which can take place on that night.

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be facing Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship if the former-UFC champion can obey her extended suspension. Furthermore, Brock Lesnar will be defending the Universal Championship against the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley match next week.

Honoring the anticipations for the upcoming event, here are the early predictions for the possible match card for this year’s edition of SummerSlam.

#1 Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

This is long due.

Team Hell No lost against the Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules, and Miz didn’t miss the opportunity to rub it in the face of the losing team on the following episode of SmackDown Live. Not to mention, Daniel Bryan took it upon himself to put the Miz in his place.

The history between these two Superstars goes back a long way. The “Awesome One” was the mentor of the “Leader of the YES movement” during the latter’s NXT tenure. Not only this, the “Goat” replaced his mentor in that year’s edition of SummerSlam.

During an interview on “Talking Smack” in 2016, Daniel Bryan called the Miz a coward wrestler who fights in the fear of getting hurt. The accused took this bitterly and lashed out with hurtful words which made the recently returned Superstar leave the interview in between.

Notably, the Miz was traded from Raw thanks to the special request made by the former General Manager of SmackDown Live. Not only this resulted in the dissolution of Miztourage but also brought the rivalries between these two back on the map.

Adding Kane’s injury to the mix suggests that Daniel Bryan will be competing in a one-on-one at the SummerSlam. Who else could be a better opponent for him other than the Miz?

