Booker T to challenge real-life Bloodline member after being attacked? Exploring the possibility

Booker T might be heading back into the ring for one more fight – this time, against a rising star with strong Bloodline roots. The crowd was fired up for the action at Reality of Wrestling's Pay Up! event, but no one saw what was coming next.

Ad

By the end of the night, Zilla Fatu had not only become the new ROW champion by defeating Gaspar Hernandez but also left Booker T laid out cold after a shocking Triple Z. The moment stunned fans, especially since Fatu and Booker had already settled their differences in the past.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans who have followed RoW know this is not the first time they have had issues. The two share a rocky history. Fatu once blamed the WWE Hall of Famer for not offering enough guidance, which led to a heated feud in a match between them. Though Booker T won that match, and the two later reconciled, but this recent attack has thrown all that out the window.

His attack could mean he is sending a message: that he’s done playing by Booker’s rules and ready to carve his own path as champion—Bloodline style. Now, with Zilla holding the top title and the rivalry reignited, fans are buzzing. Will Booker return to the ring to face him one more time? If so, this clash between RoW‘s leader and a real-life Bloodline member could be more than just a fight. It could be a statement against the growing dominance of The Bloodline.

Ad

Booker T can't stop smirking at The Dudley Boyz

Booker T is back on-screen, mentoring the next generation on WWE’s new show, Legends and Future Greats, airing on the A&E network. As one of the judges on the show, Booker works alongside legends like The Undertaker, Mickey James, and Bubba Ray Dudley – each guiding a team of four rising stars.

Ad

In a recent episode, things got heated between Booker T and the Dudley Boyz. While teaching young talent about tag team wrestling, Bubba Ray claimed he and D-Von are the most decorated team of all time. The WWE Hall of Famer did not hold back, smirking at the statement before firing back with a sharp reminder.

"I, on the other hand, 10 World Tag Team Championships with my brother [Stevie Ray]," he said.

Ad

He pointed out that while the Dudley Boyz have won many titles, their ECW Tag Team Championships were regional, not world titles. He then proudly mentioned his own record of 10 World Tag Team Championship wins with his brother, suddenly reminding everyone that Harlem Heat still belongs in the conversation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More