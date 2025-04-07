Zilla Fatu sends a one-word message to Jacob Fatu; reacts to major news

Zilla Fatu has sent a one-word message to his family member and WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf recently became the #1 contender for the WWE United States Championship.
Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the US Championship at WrestleMania 41. This past Friday on SmackDown, he earned the #1 contender spot for the title after defeating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match.
On Instagram, Zilla reacted to WWE's announcement after Knight vs. Fatu was made official for WrestleMania 41. He sent a one-word message expressing support for The Samoan Werewolf.
"FATU🩸," wrote Zilla.
Check out a screengrab of Zilla's Instagram comment:
LA Knight warned Jacob Fatu after he became the #1 contender for the WWE US Championship
LA Knight shared his immediate reaction after Jacob Fatu became the #1 contender for the WWE United States Championship on SmackDown.
He shared a video stating that at WrestleMania 41, only one man will be standing, and that man will be The Megastar. The champ said:
"What you just saw right there was a man as determined, a determined face of a man who wanted to go to WrestleMania, and a man determined to get beaten by this man. I'm going to tell you right now, I don't know how much is left out of either Jacob Fatu or Braun Strowman. More power to them for ripping each other out there. But here's the deal, man, we walk into WrestleMania, man, and there is only one way it can go. We're talking BFTs, we're talking about Last Man Standing, there will be one man standing holding this thing, and it ain't you, and anybody on this living earth. With everybody saying, LA Knight, I'll see you on that big stage, yeah!"
Fatu, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, has the opportunity to win his first singles championship in the company.