Booker T comments on which WWE Superstar can defeat The Fiend

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Former World Champion Booker T recently discussed The Fiend's ascend to the top in an episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast. Apart from talking about WWE's decision to put the Universal Championship on Bray Wyatt, Booker also speculated about the Superstar who will defeat The Fiend.

The current main roster

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised the talents that constitute the current main roster of the promotion. In his podcast, Booker commented how someone like Humberto Carrillo, who has been feuding with AJ Styles, can be a proper threat to The Fiend if utilized properly.

Everybody in the locker room now is in a position to put themselves in a place where anything can happen for them. They can be the guy that gets the phone call, "Hey, you're the guy." There's Humberto Carrillo, he might be the guy, you never know.

On Daniel Bryan's 'Yes Movement'

Booker T commented on how the main roster Superstars need to snatch the opportunity and win over the WWE Universe. To justify, he brought up Daniel Bryan's meteoric rise in WWE and the contribution of the "Yes Movement" behind it.

When Daniel Bryan came along and created the Yes Movement, he created that organically through something that he had in his own mind. Not the writers, or anything like that because I don't think anybody told him to go out and start saying "Yes!"

The former World Champion also compared the "Yes" chants with Stone Cold's, "What?" and stated that someone, who is as over as Daniel Bryan, should be the one to defeat The Fiend.

Not only did he create the movement, he went out there backed it up with his performances. He went out there and everything Daniel did at that time was 110% all-out action. The guy was like an energizer buddy, he was non stop, you can't help but love him, you can't help but get behind him. He would have been the guy to actually beat a Fiend right now, in this day and era, just because the fans would believe in him so much.

His pick to defeat Bray Wyatt

Booker T didn't feel like choosing any WWE Superstar from the active roster to defeat The Fiend but he believes that The Undertaker can get the job done.

I might have to bring The Undertaker back to make the same work.

Nonetheless, The Miz will be getting a shot at the WWE Universal Championship when he faces The Fiend in the upcoming WWE Live Mexico City Supershow later this month.

