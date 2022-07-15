"I’ve never really left" - Booker T on the idea that he recently came out of retirement

Don't call it a comeback for Booker T, as the WCW legend doesn't believe he ever truly left.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently returned to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas and looked quite impressive in the process.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed his match at Reality of Wrestling. He stated that despite what others think, he doesn't consider it to be an in-ring return.

“I wouldn’t call it an in-ring return because I don’t think I’ve really never left the ring really,” Booker T said. “I haven’t officially said I retired or anything like that, so anytime someone sees me inside the ring, I’m just back. But I’m not making a return or anything like Booker T is back again or any of those types of deals, but I feel pretty good, man. After the show, I went home and immediately jumped in the Jacuzzi for a preemptive strike on this pain. Do some work, get the Epsom salt out, and whatnot. I soaked for a little while.”

Booker T says he's feeling good after recent match

While Booker doesn't want to call this an in-ring return, it was his first match in almost a decade. Despite all that, the WWE Hall of Famer said he was feeling pretty good, all things considered, a couple of days after the match.

“I got up Sunday, and I thought about going and playing golf, and I said no, I’m just going to let the old body rest,” Booker T continued. “The old body needs rest. Don’t push yourself too hard. So I just kicked back on Sunday and relaxed. And then boom, today I’m back up and running man on the plane, on the road, working. I’m out there again; preparation is the only luck you’re ever gonna have, preparing to have that match, preparing for the pain to come. Getting ready for it to get ready to get out of here today was very, very important. I could have just sat around and did nothing, and trust me, I would be doing a whole lot worse, but I feel good about the whole night.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

It certainly appears that Booker isn't done inside the squared circle. Where we might see him compete next is anyone's guess, but you could imagine WWE will be interested in the Hall of Famer returning for one of the bigger premium live events in the future.

