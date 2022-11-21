Booker T says free agent WWE is reportedly interested in is past his prime

Booker T said that although WWE is reportedly interested in Nick Aldis, he is past his prime.

Nick Aldis made headlines recently after announcing on Twitter that he is giving his notice to the NWA because he is unhappy with the direction of the company. This resulted in Billy Corgan suspending Aldis and removing him from future bookings.

The duration of the suspension is yet to be determined. But given that Aldis' contract expires at the end of the year, it looks like he might sit out the rest of his contract at home. It also looks like Nick Aldis is going to be a major free agent next year.

However, Booker T seems to have a different opinion on Aldis. On his recent Reality of Wrestling podcast, the wrestling legend stated that "The National Treasure" is past his prime:

"He's wasted a lot of time trying to make that thing work. Nick Aldis was one of the first guys that I remember having any type of recognition in that company when they kicked back off, and it seemed like he wanted to be the guy that wore that NWA Championship that brought that NWA brand back to the forefront of professional wrestling." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Nick Aldis expressed interest in joining WWE

Nick Aldis recently revealed on the Kurt Angle Show that he wanted to sign with WWE 5 years ago after leaving IMPACT Wrestling. He said that he wanted to see if he could make it to WWE considering he had paid his dues:

"It was time for me to move on. I wasn't released. My contract expired and I didn't sign another one. I was sort of ready to try something else. Truth be told, I wanted to see if I could get to WWE and still do. In my mind, I was like, I've paid my dues, I've worked with a lot of guys, I've done about as much as I can do." [h/t POST Wrestling]

While there may be some truth to what Booker T is saying considering Aldis' age, he definitely deserves a run in WWE. It wouldn't be the worst thing to see Aldis debut for the promotion next year.

