The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre kicked off SmackDown, and Sheamus thanked Drew for his support. He talked about their relationship offscreen and how The Scottish Warrior was the best man at his wedding before asking him to join their Survivor Series team.

McIntyre said he would support his brother and joined the team before Sami Zayn interrupted them. Zayn noted that the Bloodline didn't care who was on Sheamus' team because they would win WarGames regardless.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 18, 2022): Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali - SmackDown World Cup match

Ricochet tried for some early roll-ups before telling Ali that he didn't have to fight if he was still hurt from being attacked by Lashley.

The match continued, and Ali hit Ricochet with a hurricanrana and a big boot before Ricochet hit a Michinoku driver on the outside.

Ricochet took a Tornado DDT before Ali missed with his 450 Splash. Ricochet headed to the top ropes and hit a Shooting Star to the injured ribs of Ali and picked up the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Mustafa Ali

Grade: B-

Sami and Jey Uso were arguing backstage when Jimmy came in to tell them they needed to work together.

Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Madcap sent Kross out of the ring early on, and when they returned inside, Kross hit a big German Suplex and some stomps. Scarlett came in with a cheap shot before Madcap fired back with a clothesline on Kross.

Moss took Kross down and hit a fallaway slam before the latter got out. Back in the ring, Kross locked in the Kross Jacket and picked up an easy win. After the match, Emma came out to check on Madcap.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Madcap Moss

Grade: C

Bray Wyatt was out next and talked about leaving ashes and blood in his path. He said he didn't understand why he did what he did and apologized to LA Knight for last week.

Knight came out and said that he was conflicted before slapping Wyatt and walking away. Bray said that even now, he was still offering his hand to LA Knight, but the latter hit Wyatt again and called it a 2-for-1 special.

Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Ronda was at ringside and distracted Shotzi early on before Baszler took the latter down in the ring. Ronda even grabbed Shotzi's leg from the apron to keep her from fighting back and pulled Baszler out of the ring when she was in trouble as the match continued.

Shotzi took a big German Suplex before planting Baszler in the ring. Rousey got on the apron and distracted her again before Raquel Rodriguez came out and attacked her. Shotzi used the distraction and rolled Shayna up for the win.

Result: Shotzi def. Shayna Baszler

Grade: B

LA Knight was running backstage and was asked if he was running from Wyatt. Knight replied that his work was done, so he had no reason to stay.

After the break, Knight was lying on the floor backstage after being attacked by someone off-camera.

Imperium vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman

The New Day picked Braun Strowman as their mystery partner, and the match started shortly after. Woods took a beating early on at the hands of Ludwig Kaiser, but Braun was tagged in and immediately cleared the ring.

Gunther was tagged in, and Braun ran after him around the ring before meeting back in the ring and hitting a massive slam. Tags were made, and The New Day came in with the Midnight Hour on Kaiser for the win.

Result: The New Day & Braun Strowman def. Imperium

Grade: B

Butch vs. Sami Zayn - SmackDown World Cup match

Butch tried for an early roll-up before Sami hit a powerbomb and got a near fall. Butch got a tornado DDT before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Sami tried for a dive but was caught with a knee strike.

Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb before the Bloodline and the Brutes got into a brawl at ringside. Zayn was about to finish the match, but Sheamus and one of the Usos headed into the ring and broke it up. Butch came in with the Bitter End and picked up the win.

Result: Butch def. Sami Zayn

The Bloodline continued the attack, and Solo wiped out Butch in the ring before Roman Reigns walked out and took everyone down with Superman Punches and spears before spearing Drew in the ring.

Sheamus took a beating as well before Kevin Owen's music hit, and he walked out to take down the Usos and Sami. KO headed to the ring before attacking Reigns and kicking him into the corner.

Sami came in and distracted KO before Roman hit a Superman punch. Reigns tried for a spear, but Owens turned it into the stunner and took out the Tribal Chief as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

We got the reveal of the WarGames team that will face the Bloodline and some big matches in the SmackDown World Cup.

