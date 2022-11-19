The Bloodline match made official for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE has confirmed that The Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The bout was made official in the opening segment of this week's episode of SmackDown. Each team will be made up of five competitors, with Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn serving as the five members of The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, The Brawling Brutes, comprising Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland, will join forces with Drew McIntyre and a mystery partner, who hasn't been revealed yet.

Many expect the final member to be former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who has had issues with The Bloodline.

This will be the first WarGames match on the main roster, with the stipulation having taken place in NXT before.

There will be two such matches, one for the men and the other for the women. On the latter side, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will take on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and another member who is yet to be revealed.

Who do you think the last competitor in the men's and women's WarGames matches will be? Sound off in the comments below!

