On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opened up about Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder, joining AEW.

Booker T admitted that he's always been a fan of Cardona as the former WWE Superstar is a hard worker who always showed up on time to work. The WWE Hall of Famer called Cardona a team player, while also adding that the newest AEW signing may have been too much of a team player during his career.

"I always liked Zack Ryder – hard worker and always showed up on time to work. Always a guy willing to go out there and do anything. I remember Kane pushing him off the stage in a wheelchair. This dude here is a team player. Sometimes he may have been too much of a team player some would say."

Booker T's thoughts on Matt Cardona possibly getting back his WWE gimmick in AEW

Booker T also spoke about whether Cardona requires any character changes in the new AEW setup. The former WCW Champion wasn't sure about whether Cardona would need to get back the 'Woo. Woo. Woo.' character that he used in the WWE.

Booker T felt that Cardona might refrain from using the WWE gimmick in AEW. Booker T would instead like to see Cardona try something fresh and different in All Elite Wrestling that could take him to the next level.

"I do like to see Zack Ryder in the position right now that he's in on the come-up. He's a guy that I always liked but the question is gonna be – just like we've been talking about Big E or Naomi – are you gonna have to change something now to move onto the next level? Are you gonna be able to bring in your 'Woo. Woo. Woo. You know it' and keep that rolling? Are you gonna wanna bring something new to the table? That's the question that's gonna still have to be answered. It would seem like he wants something new and different. If it worked for him, go with it. Do you wanna try it? Perhaps. One thing they say is, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'

Booker T was pleased to see 'something different' in Cardona ever since his move to AEW and he gave the former WWE Star props for being a true workhorse of the business. Cardona joined WWE in 2005, and he spent 15 years in the company before being released earlier this year.

"But I am glad to see Zack Ryder, well, Matt Cardona, back in action and doing his thing because he is a true workhorse in this business. He should be recognized for that because this guy put in a lot of time trying to become something even in WWE. It seems like he's in a different place just from that photo. It looks like he's in a different place and wants to do something totally different. Let's give him the benefit of the doubt and big ups to him for moving on and not being one of those guys who's crying about it. Just say, 'Hey man, I'm gonna just do what I do. That's Woo. Woo. Wooooo!" H/t WrestlingInc

As confirmed during Cardona's interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is signed to a short-term deal with AEW. Still, it could all change depending on what happens in the near future. For now, the 35-year-old Star is motivated to carry on with the next chapter in his career in AEW.