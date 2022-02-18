Booker T on why Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return could be "scary" for him

WWE legend Booker T thinks that Stone Cold Steve Austin may be a little apprehensive on his way to the ring if he returns for another match, but that feeling could go away after a while.

Recent reports have indicated that Austin will have his first match in WWE in 19 years at WrestleMania 38. Kevin Owens is rumored to be the WWE Hall of Famer's opponent at The Show of Shows.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored return and said he likes the idea of The Texas Rattlesnake getting in the ring one more time.

"Hey, man, I like it (Austin's return). How are you going to tell a man that he can't do it like he did once upon a time? How are you going to tell a man I ain't got the juice no more? How are you going to tell a man you can't do it? Stone Cold Steve Austin, one of the greatest of all-time that ever did it," Booker said.

Booker T feels it may be a "scary" feeling for Austin initially, but he could feel comfortable once he gets in the ring.

"For me, I don't know, it's scary. It's scary because being out of the ring for 19 years - 19 years - and then make that walk one more time. You know it's in your head, 'I can do this. I can do this, no problem. Keep walking, just keeping walking.' It's one of those type of deals. And then you get in the ring, you hit the ropes one time and you go, 'Oh, man, this feels good. I'm back.' And then the question is: Can I pull this off? That's what Steve is (feeling) right now. Steve is going to do it his way," said Booker T. (From 1:20 to 2:26)

Booker T stated that Austin's entrance alone would be worth the price of admission at WrestleMania 38.

What's the latest update on Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored return match in WWE?

As per a recent report, the Texas Rattlesnake has not made up his mind yet on a match at WrestleMania 38. However, Austin will feature at The Show of Shows even if he doesn't get in the ring for a match.

Another report has all but confirmed Austin's match with Owens, with many backstage in WWE discussing it. Owens' promo on RAW, where he took a shot at Texas, was to set up a feud with Austin.

Austin's last match came at WrestleMania 19 when he faced The Rock in a singles match. Would you like to see him back in the ring? Let us know in the comments below.

