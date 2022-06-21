"I just wanted to get a piece of that" – Multi-time WWE World Champion says he wanted to feud with Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels he should have had a much longer, more meaningful feud with Kurt Angle.

Booker T and Kurt Angle were two of the top stars during the late Attitude Era and well into the Ruthless Aggression Era. Both superstars are multi-time champions in WWE. When Booker moved to the company in 2001, he was quickly thrust into a program with Angle where the superstars collided for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T said that he would have liked to have more matches with Angle. He detailed that the Olympic gold medallist was amazing inside the squared circle and wanted to challenge himself to see if he could keep up with a supreme athlete like Kurt.

Here's what the WWE legend had to say:

"Kurt Angle. We had a long feud but we didn't have a lot of wrestling matches. I wanted more matches because Kurt was so, so freaking good. And I just wanted to get a piece of that. I just wanted to have that on my resume. Being able to go toe-to-toe with Kurt Angle, Olympic Gold medallist. I always tell the story about if you worked with Kurt and you didn't keep up with him, he would bury you, bury you so deep. I used to challenge myself just to make sure I could keep up with him and see how good I really am." (From 1:23:55 -1:24:37)

You can watch the full video here:

Kurt Angle had his last match at WrestleMania 35

Fans at the Metlife Stadium watched in shock as Happy Corbin brought the curtains down on the career of one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history.

The Olympic gold medallist faced the Lone Wolf at the Show of Shows. However, the bout did not go according to plan for the Hall of Famer. Corbin overcame the Ankle Lock to plant the veteran with the End of Days. After the match, the capacity crowd gave Angle a standing ovation to honor his legendary career inside the squared circle.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Kurt Angle's retirement tour was more memorable than his retirement match Kurt Angle's retirement tour was more memorable than his retirement match https://t.co/blwTuBgQWr

Both Booker T and Kurt Angle are happily retired and it is unlikely that they will cross paths in the ring. However, both stars have nothing to regret as they look back fondly on their Hall of Fame careers in the WWE.

