Booking plans, a family in disrepair - 4 Signs that Roman Reigns will lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has been the biggest star in WWE for more than three years, but it's becoming more and more clear the closer WWE comes to WrestleMania that his days holding the championship could be numbered.

Cody Rhodes could be the man to finally end one of the most dominant streaks in WWE history, and it appears that there are several signs that The American Nightmare is set to overcome Reigns.

The following list looks at just four signs that Cody Rhodes will walk out of WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. Sami Zayn isn't being added to the main event

Sami Zayn could have been added to the WrestleMania main event if the match at Elimination Chamber had been different. Instead, it appears that WWE meant this loss to be a definitive one and for Cody Rhodes to be the man to do it in a one-on-one match.

The recent promos between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes have been deeply personal. Having both come from two of wrestling's most respected families, it seems right for Rhodes to be the one to finally overcome The Tribal Chief.

#3. The Bloodline has finally been split

Roman Reigns has become the success that he is because of The Bloodline. It was his family that helped him past many of his biggest challenges, including several matches against Brock Lesnar.

Sami Zayn has ensured that The Bloodline is no longer on the same page and it's unclear if Jey Uso will be on the same side as Roman Reigns again. Without The Bloodline in his corner, it's fair to argue that Reigns is a much easier target and could be defeated by Cody Rhodes if none of his family are there to support him.

#2. Roman Reigns isn't booked for Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns has been working a part-time schedule for much of his time as the world champion in WWE, but it appears that Cody Rhodes could win the title at WrestleMania. Reigns will then be handed his rematch in Saudi Arabia before he takes some time on hiatus and skips all of the shows until SummerSlam.

This seems to be the idea since Reigns isn't booked for WWE's trip to the UK when they present Money in the Bank in July, but is expected to be part of SummerSlam the following month.

#1. Cody Rhodes has already revealed plans to change the championship design

Cody Rhodes has been pushing the fact that he has a story to finish since making his return to WWE. Rhodes wants to win the title for his father and that's what has pushed him forward over the past few months.

Rhodes has even revealed plans to change the design back to the title that his father had taken from him, which has hit home for many fans. Rhodes returned to WWE for this and it appears that this could be the best chance he will ever have to overcome Roman Reigns.

Do you think Roman Reigns will be dethroned at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes