5 Ways WWE Would Have Booked Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Reign If He Hadn't Suffered From Leukemia

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 24 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST

Ever wondered how Roman Reigns would have been booked if he hadn't suffered leukemia ?

This week on Raw, Roman Reigns dropped a bombshell when he announced that he was suffering from leukaemia and take time off to battle it. As a result, he had to relinquish his WWE Universal Championship and now, the new champion will be coronated at Crown Jewel PPV when Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar would battle it out amongst themselves.

But, what if leukaemia hadn't returned to haunt the Big Dog? What if the Shield Powerhouse had still been the Universal Champion? Whom would he be feuding with? Who would be his WrestleMania opponent? And more importantly, would the Shield break at the same night?

In this article, we allude on the topic. Here is how WWE could have booked Roman Reigns' Universal Championship if he hadn't suffered leukaemia.

#5 Retain his championship at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns would vanquish Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to end the Beast Incarnate's 504 days reign. It would be too anti-climactic if the Big Dog lost the title just 75 days later to the same guy or someone else. Moreover, it would spoil all the grand plans WWE had for the Universal Championship (which is already spoiled).

Instead, if he would have pinned Brock Lesnar, he would cement his status as the workhorse champion the company requires and protect Braun Strowman.

The Conqueror should have left the pro-wrestling shores way earlier if he wanted to work as a champion by showing up sporadically. Roman Reigns is the answer to the thoughts of a part-time champion. And, there is no way he would have lost the match.

