Botch or Spoiler: Did WWE give away Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's surprising future as champions?

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have raised concerns among fans regarding their future, and we might have stumbled across a hint or possibly a botch.

The latest backstage reports suggested that KO had suffered a legitimate rib injury. He was reportedly working through the injury to fulfill his obligations on RAW before deciding to take a break. He was seemingly written off television earlier this week on the Monday night show.

There have been serious doubts about Owens' future, especially concerning the tag team title. Fans wonder if KO and Zayn will vacate their tag team gold.

Interestingly, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are listed as SmackDown Tag Team Champions on the company's official website. The promotion is usually very particular with the labels and records associated with the reigning champions, but that's surprisingly not the case this time.

This could merely be a mistake on the content team's part, but it could also be a potential spoiler on plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. With several tag teams gaining momentum on RAW, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that the creative team will look to separate the titles again.

WWE has made a huge botch with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the company's website

This would allow KO and Zayn to remain the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, while top teams on the red brand might compete in a massive tournament to get a shot at the vacated RAW Tag Team Championship.

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn miss WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Considering the seriousness of Kevin Owens' injury, it is unlikely that we will see the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions put their title on the line at the upcoming premium live event. They do not have credible challengers on either brand and have spent the last few weeks feuding with The Judgment Day.

If the champions are booked in a match, the creative team could pull off a massive surprise by replacing Kevin Owens. If that happens, seeing who will team up with Sami Zayn will be interesting. Matt Riddle could be a good option, but having Zayn compete alone in a tag team match and lose unfairly at SummerSlam would be better for the overall storyline involving the champions.

