5 botches you missed at Survivor Series 2021

This year's WWE Survivor Series took over the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and saw RAW and SmackDown battle it out for bragging rights.

There were six intense matches on the show and a 25-man battle royal to celebrate 25 years since The Rock's WWE debut. When the card is this stacked, there are usually a few moments that the superstars would rather forget.

Some of the company's biggest stars were on the card for this year's Survivor Series, and the show boasted several hotly anticipated matches. This includes two traditional Survivor Series matches, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Big E vs. Roman Reigns.

However, there were several botches from the most unlikely sources on the night when RAW reigned supreme. The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches from WWE Survivor Series 2021.

#5. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch was riddled with botches at Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch opened the main show with one of the most personal matches in recent WWE history. The two women cosplayed as Marvel characters Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, but it appears that this wasn't enough to remove the errors throughout their match.

While this fantastic match delivered as the next step in the feud between the two former friends, several botches took away from the action.

Several members from WWE Universe took to social media to claim that the mistakes were off-putting throughout. Charlotte Flair messed up a number of her moves, including her signature Moonsault.

Becky Lynch wasn't blameless in the match either, since the RAW Women's Champion was involved in some awkward maneuvers before she finally picked up the win. Even the referee had some issues in this match, which is a shame since it was one of the highlights from Survivor Series 2021.

