3 botches you missed on SmackDown Live (July 3rd, 2018)

Anything can happen in front of a live audience

The penultimate episode of SmackDown Live ahead of Extreme Rules took place this week and whilst there were a number of interesting matches that would go on to have an impact on next weekend's pay-per-view there were also a number of moments that some WWE stars would rather forget.

Live TV has always come with its own drawbacks and one of them is the fact that anything can happen in front of a live audience, from in-ring botches to issues on the mic, there were a few memorable moments on this week's episode of SmackDown for all the wrong reasons and here are just a few of them.

#3. SmackDeam Tag Team Championships?

Paige had a week she would rather forget

When Paige first made her debut on the main roster, it took the WWE Universe a while to adapt to her British accent. It's been four years and the former Divas Champion is now the General Manager of SmackDown Live and definitely can't blame her accent for her promo problems this week.

Paige came out as part of the first segment of the show to announce that The Usos would face Team Hell No later in the night and if they won they would be added to the match at Extreme Rules, but she tripped over her words and actually announced that they would be fighting for the SmackDeam Tag Team Championships.

Damn Paige pic.twitter.com/IP0WaTGl52 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 4, 2018

Rather than correct herself, Paige paused after her error and then decided to continue as though it had never happened, she then continued to state that the duo would be added to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, rather than calling it a tag team Championship match, in what was a disappointing promo for the former wrestler.