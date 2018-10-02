5 Botches You Probably Missed On Monday Night Raw (October 1st, 2018)

There were a number of botches this week on Raw

It was the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Super Show-Down this week and once again The Shield were running the show as they continued to build towards their match on Saturday morning. The teases of a Dean Ambrose heel turn were present throughout as Ambrose was handed three possible matches this week on Raw and later stated that he could have become Intercontinental Champion if he wasn't forced to face Braun Strowman.

There was also build up to some of the biggest matches Down Under this weekend including Triple H vs The Undertaker as Shawn Michaels made his return to WWE TV to continue to hype up the match.

The Raw roster will now travel to Australia ahead of their epic pay-per-view this weekend, but whilst this week's Raw is now over, there were a few memorable moments from some of the biggest stars.

#5 Dean Ambrose wasn't ready for Braun Strowman

Dean Ambrose was forced to battle Braun Strowman this week on Raw

Dean Ambrose was forced to face off with Braun Strowman this week on Raw after Baron Corbin gave him three options for matches but he refused to choose a Shield-brother to face.

Ambrose was holding his own in the match before Roman Reigns decided to interfere and help him fend off the giant, but at one point in the match, Strowman was going for the running powerslam and Ambrose was unable to get out of the hold as smoothly as he should.

The former World Champion was able to recover to deliver the Dirty Deeds and then pick up a near fall on the big man, but Braun Strowman actually won the match after Reigns and Seth Rollins decided to interfere and lead to the disqualification.

Ambrose was not ready for Braun :( pic.twitter.com/FkwoQsZZa8 — Phillipa :D (@SCFC_WWE) October 2, 2018

