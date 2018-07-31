4 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On Raw (July 30th 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.10K // 31 Jul 2018, 09:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was another strange week on Monday Night Raw

SummerSlam is now just three weeks away and the card is starting to take shape, this week on Raw Ronda Rousey was able to make her return since her suspension was finally up. This meant that her feud with Alexa Bliss could pick up where it left off, whilst Brock Lesnar made his first WWE appearance since April when he was advertised to finally be face to face with his number one contender Roman Reigns.

The Biggest Party of The Summer is edging closer and when the pressure is on there is always room for mistakes to happen; add a live TV audience and you've got a recipe for disaster. Here are the botches that we picked up this week as part of WWE's flagship show.

#4 Baron Corbin and The Cameraman

Baron won the match but he lost the battle with the cameraman

Baron Corbin's signature move that involves him sliding out of the ring before crawling back in and delivering a thunderous clothesline has always been one of the more innovative moves that the former United States Champion has in his arsenal, but this week on Raw it became a problem in his match with former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Corbin slid to the outside to avoid a strike from the Irish star, but as he slid out of the ring it appeared that The Constable of Monday Night Raw collided with the cameraman who was close to the ring post filming all of the action. It was only for a split second and Corbin was able to brace himself and the cameraman then moved over to the barricade, but someone will probably be having serious words later.

Poor cameraman :( pic.twitter.com/GTehqcrNva — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 31, 2018

1 / 4 NEXT