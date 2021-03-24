American rapper says he was not a fan of Hulk Hogan

Bow Wow has opened up on his love of pro wrestling, but he says he was not a fan of Hulk Hogan in his younger years.

During a recent appearance on the Heels Pops Chairshots podcast, the American rapper went into detail on his childhood experiences as a wrestling fan. But unlike many other youngsters at the time, he was never swept up in the Hulkamania craze. Instead, Bow Wow revealed he gravitated towards another larger than life superstar - the Ultimate Warrior.

“Ultimate Warrior did it for me,” said Bow Wow. “The outfits, the color schemes; he had some of the best promos. He just went off the wall. You just never knew where he was going to go with it. That’s what made it so great.

“I never was a big Hogan fan. I know he was the LeBron or Michael Jordan, but I never bought into Hogan. It was the Ultimate Warrior. I loved the Rockers and Demolition too. Demolition was awesome. They were hard!” - H/T WrestlingInc.

The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan clashed in the ring several times, both in WWE and WCW. But their most memorable encounter was undoubtedly the main event of WrestleMania VI in 1990. In a shocking result, the Ultimate Warrior overcame Hogan to claim both the Intercontinental and WWF Championships.

In an iconic moment, Hogan handed Warrior the WWF Championship title and embraced his opponent after the match.

Hulk Hogan will host this year's WrestleMania with Titus O'Neil

Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil in WWE

In what was considered a surprising move by many wrestling fans, Hulk Hogan was chosen as one of the hosts of WrestleMania 37, alongside WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil.

The announcement drew both anticipation and criticism from fans. Many were thrilled to see the Hulkster returning to the event that made him famous. But others called the choice an inappropriate move, given Hogan's racist remarks that hit the headlines a few years ago.

What do you think? Are you happy to see Hogan returning to WrestleMania?