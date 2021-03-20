Titus O'Neil likes tweet bashing WWE for having Hulk Hogan host WrestleMania 37

It looks like Titus O'Neil isn't too thrilled about Hulk Hogan hosting WrestleMania 37.

WWE recently announced that Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan will be hosting WrestleMania this year. The big announcement was met with a mixed response from the WWE Universe as there are many fans who haven't forgiven The Immortal One for his racist comments that he made a few years ago.

The official announcement by WWE received close to 2000 comments on Twitter. One fan didn't mince words while expressing their displeasure over the promotion, letting Hulk Hogan host WrestleMania 37. The user stated that decisions like this are the reason why he stopped caring about WWE.

Titus O'Neil liked the tweet and it looks like he agrees with the fan. Check out the tweet and the screenshot showing Titus' like:

Precisely why this company stopped getting so much of a DIME from me. Peace to @TitusONeilWWE , tho

That is a good brother #divinenine — DJ Sean Juan (@DJSeanJuan) March 20, 2021

Titus O'Neil likes tweet bashing WWE

Titus O'Neil seemingly hasn't forgiven Hulk Hogan for his racist comments

Fans might remember that Hulk Hogan issued an apology to the entire WWE locker room for his racist comments before the 2018 Extreme Rules PPV.

Several WWE Superstars weren't convinced by the apology. Hogan warned the locker room to be careful about what they say as they might be recorded in secret. The comment didn't sit well with O'Neil and he opened up on the same during an interview with Busted Open Radio.

“This is not about second or third chances. This is about a man making a decision to make statements that he truly felt in his heart I believe at that time. He may not feel that way now, he may regret it. But to come out and say, ‘I didn’t know I was being recorded’ and ‘ be careful what you say and ‘I don’t remember saying that stuff.’ When you start out an apology like that. Dude, you lost it already. I wanted to give him a chance, I didn’t know what that meeting was about going in but I wanted to give him a chance," said Titus O'Neil.

Advertisement

I’m Honored, Excited and Humbled to be Hosting @WrestleMania this year in my HOMETOWN @CityofTampa at @RJStadium tickets are on sale Now for this 2 Night Sports Entertainment Spectacle that is Globally known as the “Grandest Stage of Them All” #WrestleMania aka #TitusMania 😎 pic.twitter.com/tyyFUlLpZr — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 19, 2021

Are you excited about Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil co-hosting WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comment section!