Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil to host WrestleMania 37

WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will host this year’s two-night WrestleMania event.

WrestleMania 37, WWE’s biggest show of the year, is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11. According to The Tampa Bay Times, WWE is hoping that 25,000 fans will be able to attend the event each night.

Reacting to the announcement, O’Neil gave Hogan credit for putting WrestleMania on the map in the 1980s. He also encouraged fans to buy tickets for the event:

“WWE Universe, welcome to Tampa. And since WrestleMania is back in business in my hometown of Tampa, live at Raymond James Stadium, April 10th and 11th, it is only right that I come to you and tell you that I am the official host of WrestleMania 37 alongside a man that put WrestleMania on the map, Hulk Hogan. Get your tickets to be part of The Showcase of the Immortals on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Or should I say… TitusMania.”

#WrestleMania is back in business with @TitusONeilWWE & @HulkHogan hosting the biggest 2-night event of the year!!



Get your tickets now at https://t.co/jzWUiWcu7b pic.twitter.com/GDsYeddQ5A — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 19, 2021

Seven years ago, Hulk Hogan hosted WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the opening segment of the show, the WWE icon famously made a mistake by referring to the arena as the Silverdome instead of the Superdome. The Silverdome is the venue where Hogan famously faced Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.

Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil’s WrestleMania roles

Hulk Hogan previously entered the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2005

In addition to his WrestleMania 37 hosting duties, Hulk Hogan is also preparing to receive his second WWE Hall of Fame induction on April 6. The Hulkster will enter the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame as part of the nWo alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

Titus O’Neil has not been used on WWE television in recent weeks, which means he does not currently have a match at WrestleMania 37. If he does compete on the show, he will likely be a participant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Advertisement

Last year, WrestleMania 36 was hosted by NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his real-life best friend, WWE’s Mojo Rawley. Gronkowski signed a contract with WWE shortly before WrestleMania 36 to become an in-ring competitor. But he decided to return to the NFL after just 10 weeks.