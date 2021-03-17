New WrestleMania 37 ticket on sale date, capacity for event revealed 

Just as they had planned, WWE will have fans in attendance for this year's WrestleMania. Tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale March 16. However, it was confirmed a day ago that the on sale date would be delayed.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WEW, and with the exception of last year's WrestleMania, tens of thousands of fans fill up stadiums to watch the show every spring. This year, WrestleMania is once again a two-night event and will take place on April 10 and 11.

Just moments ago, WWE announced via Twitter that the tickets for the two-night event will go on sale on March 19 at 10 a.m. ET. There will also be a presale that will allow fans to buy tickets on Thursday, March 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

#WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19 starting at 10 AM ET with an exclusive #WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18 at 10 AM ET pic.twitter.com/Ms0dncRUoE — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 17, 2021

This statement comes directly from WWE's official PR account. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding how quickly the tickets will move this year for the two-night event.

WWE reportedly plans on having tens of thousands of fans in attendance each night at WrestleMania

Raymond James Stadium is the host to WrestleMania this year

WrestleMania will be taking place inside Raymond James Stadium this year, which were the original plans for last year's WrestleMania before the COVID-19 outbreak caused lockdowns throughout the world.

This year's WrestleMania had initially been announced and promoted to occur in Los Angeles, California. However, partially due to more strict state regulations on events in California, WWE opted to move the event to Tampa.

Moreover, WWE plans to have around 25,000 fans seated in the Raymond James Stadium for both nights of WrestleMania according to the Tampa Bay Times. This will the first WWE show since March 2020 to have fans physically in attendance.

The Raymond James Stadium was also home to the Super Bowl this year as well. There were approximately 25,000 fans present at the Super Bowl as well, which took place a little over a month ago on February 7, 2021.

The WWE Universe is excited for WrestleMania because this will be the biggest wrestling event in terms of fan capacity in the U.S.A since the pandemic hit. It takes place at the end of a long week that will also include the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and two nights of NXT Takeover.