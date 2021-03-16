WWE postpones WrestleMania 37 on-sale ticket date

Tonight on RAW, WWE announced that it has postponed the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets. With the Show of Shows just a month away, the news may come as a surprise to the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania's official Twitter handle tweeted a statement confirming that the on-sale ticket date for the pay-per-view will be moved as WWE finalizes plans. They added that they are expecting a new on-sale date within the next week.

WWE will continue the trend that it started last year with WrestleMania 36 and will host WrestleMania 37 for two nights on April 10 (Saturday) and April 11 (Sunday).

WWE's development for WrestleMania 37

As mentioned earlier, WrestleMania 37 is just one month away and most of the WWE Superstars' road to WrestleMania has officially begun. However, plans may change for some stars as they still have to go through Fastlane on Sunday, March 21.

Such is the case with Edge who is slated to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Head of the Table has to first defend his title against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane though.

Given the outcome of the match between Reigns and Bryan, Edge's WrestleMania plans may change or remain the same.