Brand new WWE NXT UK TakeOver event confirmed post-WrestleMania 36

NXT UK is ready to TakeOver

During the NXT TakeOver: Portland event, WWE confirmed another TakeOver following WrestleMania 36 in April but this time, for the NXT UK brand. Just a day before the grandest stage of sports entertainment, NXT will have their TakeOver: Tampa Bay show and post-WrestleMania, NXT UK will takeover Dublin, Ireland on 26th April 2020.

WWE NXT UK TakeOver

The United Kingdom division of the Black and Gold brand has been attracting a lot of praise lately. Part of the credit goes to the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event that took place last month and entertained the WWE Universe with some match of the year contenders. The UK brand will definitely attempt to maintain this momentum with the upcoming event in Dublin, Ireland.

As of now, there have been only three NXT UK TakeOver events, with two hosted in Blackpool, England and one in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the first time, NXT hosts a TakeOver event in Ireland since its inception and you never know, some top-tier Irish WWE Superstars may show up during the show.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has already confirmed himself for the event and it remains to be seen who will step up to him. Will Finn Balor be there as well? Who will face WALTER for the United Kingdom Championship? Hopefully, we will not have to wait for long to get the answers.

The Irish Ace is coming home. Irish crowds always create an insane atmosphere, absolutely buzzing! #NXTTakeover #NXTUK #TakeoverDublin 🇮🇪♠️ pic.twitter.com/mGTWTu0P8Q — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) February 17, 2020