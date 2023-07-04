Brandi Rhodes has three-word reaction to Cody Rhodes making Brock Lesnar retreat on RAW

Brandi Rhodes has reacted to her husband Cody Rhodes getting the upper hand on Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate have been feuding since the WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of the red brand. They had their first match at Backlash which Cody won and faced each other again at Night of Champions, with Brock emerging victorious. After his loss, the former Intercontinental Champion invited the former WWE Champion to show up and fight him wherever he was. Lesnar finally returned to confront him on RAW this week.

After Cody Rhodes was about to cut a promo on Seth Rollins, he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar. He immediately jumpred out the ring and fought Lesnar on the entranceway. The fight spilled to the ring, and Cody was the final man standing after hitting Brock with his devastating cutter.

Brandi Rhodes then took to Twitter to react to the brawl in a three-worded tweet.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes That escalated quickly That escalated quickly 😳

Cody Rhodes says winning the World Heavyweight Championship isn't finishing the story

The American Nightmare returned to WWE to do what his legendary father Dusty Rhodes couldn't, which is win the coveted WWE Championship. He tried to win the title at WrestleMania 39, but was defeated by Roman Reigns.

After Money in the Bank this past Saturday, Cody Rhodes revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that his goal is to win Roman Reigns' title and not Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

"I wouldn't even consider it, like that title is going to... I've pretty good barometer about this business... Like with that title, it's going to be so so so special by the time we get to WrestleMania just because of what Seth's going to pour into it if it remains Seth. That's a huge huge title, not a pitstop for me or anybody. But it isn't the story, it's not the reason why I came back to WWE," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is expected to face Brock Lesnar for the third time at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see who the winner of the final match will be.

