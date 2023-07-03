Top WWE star sends a message aimed at Roman Reigns after Money in the Bank 2023

At the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in three years. To make matters worse for The Tribal Chief, his arch-rival Cody Rhodes still has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The American Nightmare previously was unsuccessful to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 thanks to an interference from Solo Sikoa which led to a huge win for Roman Reigns.

At the Money in the Bank in London, Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, he explained that the end goal is still to win the title held by Reigns.

"I wouldn't even consider it, like that title is going to... I've pretty good barometer about this business. I was telling one of my students, told me he's like, 'Man, everything you said happened, happened.' And, I said, 'Hey, when it comes to wrestling, nine times out of ten I'm right,'" said Rhodes.

The former AEW star continued:

"Like with that title, it's going to be so so so special by the time we get to WrestleMania just because of what Seth's going to pour into it if it remains Seth. That's a huge huge title, not a pitstop for me or anybody. But it isn't the story, it's not the reason why I came back to WWE," added Rhodes.

WWE star Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar for a trilogy match

After losing Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes shifted focus to Brock Lesnar, whom he beat at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

At Night of Champions, Lesnar got one over Rhodes in the rematch. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the latter called out The Beast Incarnate for a trilogy match.

"I would love it, absolutely love it, if Brock Lesnar would come back to work. I'd absolutely love it. I don't think he's going to, though. Initially, we said hey, I'll be in every city, right? I gave him my dates, right? I'm about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock's annual hiatus might be, who knows," said Rhodes.

In recent weeks, Lesnar has been absent from WWE television. Fans could expect the trilogy to take place at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns once again? Sound off in the comment section.

