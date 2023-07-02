"I'm not saying Brock is afraid of me" - Top WWE RAW star urges Brock Lesnar to accept challenge

Cody Rhodes recently urged Brock Lesnar to return to WWE and accept his challenge to a third match.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, The Beast Incarnate was supposed to team up with Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. However, he surprisingly attacked The American Nightmare before the match started. The two superstars later squared off twice and exchanged victories at Backlash and Night of Champions 2023.

Since his victory over Rhodes at Night of Champions, Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The American Nightmare urged The Beast Incarnate to return and face him in a third bout.

"I would love it, absolutely love it, if Brock Lesnar would come back to work. I'd absolutely love it. I don't think he's going to, though. Initially, we said hey, I'll be in every city, right? I gave him my dates, right? I'm about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock's annual hiatus might be, who knows."

The RAW Superstar added:

"I'm not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don't think Brock is afraid of anybody, he's Brock Lesnar. But Brock may not want to get back into this. He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high. That may be it for Brock, but I'd love it if Brock came back because, to me, it's so weird to leave it at one on one. We'll see if not Brock, that's a more interesting question. What happens and who's next and what's next?" [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Cody Rhodes is interested in winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Since returning to the Stamford-based company last year, Cody Rhodes has expressed interest in capturing Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he failed to fulfill his dream after losing to The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

During the post-Money In The Bank press conference, The American Nightmare admitted that his main goal is still to win Reigns' title. However, he would like to hold the World Heavyweight Championship at some point.

"No. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW. It absolutely matters and is important, and what Seth [Rollins] is doing with it is a special thing, and you're going to see that the title will be far more in five minutes and then ten minutes. It gains equity every second. But finishing the story has always been about winning the title my dad didn't get."

