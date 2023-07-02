40-year-old former WWE Superstar addresses possible return after 7 years to reunite with husband

Brandi Rhodes recently responded to a fan claiming WWE does not want to re-sign her.

Brandi had a short stint in the Stamford-based company in 2011. She returned for a second run in 2013. The 40-year-old spent about three years working mainly as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. However, she left again in 2016 alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes. Although Cody returned to WWE last year, Brandi did not.

After Brandi took to Twitter to state that she was not at Money in the Bank because her husband did not need her, a fan responded, claiming that the company did not want her.

"Why would they want a 40 year old woman with a 2 year old who shows no interest? Why would they be clamoring for that? Is there a Yoga division I know nothing about? Cause I'd be about that life lol," Brandi replied to the fan's tweet.

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

After feuding for a few weeks, Cody Rhodes squared off last night against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in The O2 Arena in London, England.

Following his victory, Cody spoke about possibly winning the World Heavyweight Championship during the Money In The Bank Press Conference.

"No. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW. It absolutely matters and is important and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you're going to see that the title will be far more in five minutes and then ten minutes. It gains equity every second. But finishing the story has always been about winning the title my dad didn't get," he said.

