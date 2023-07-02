Cody Rhodes provides update on real-life feud with top WWE star after unexpected gesture

Cody Rhodes recently discussed his current relationship with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company in April 2022 after several years of absence. Upon his comeback, The American Nightmare feuded with Rollins. He defeated The Visionary three times in a row. Meanwhile, the two superstars also had a real-life rivalry. The two admitted in several interviews that they did not like each other.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Rhodes revealed that Rollins had made an unexpected gesture on his birthday that could lead them to bury the hatchet and become friends.

"Newcastle was a great vibe, and, you know, it's one of those birthdays where you kinda want less attention on the birthday. But it was very nice. I came back, and someone who has no reason to like me and we don't necessarily get along, that being our World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, had a cake provided for me from the production team. I got to blow the candles out, and I made a wish, the whole deal. So, it was nice." [0:45 - 1:10]

The 38-year-old added:

"[A bit of a swerve there with Seth being the one to provide it] Yeah, you know, I think, I don't know. Maybe we'll end up growing to be friends at some point. We've got daughters. I love Becky [Lynch], I do. I just Seth just (...) But a great, great wrestler, [a] big-time superstar." [1:11 - 1:29]

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins competed at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Last night, Cody Rhodes locked horns with Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in London, England. Despite Dominik and Rhea Ripley's tricks, The American Nightmare defeated The Judgment Day member.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against another Judgment Day member, Finn Balor. The Prince seemed close to scoring the victory when Damian Priest distracted him, allowing The Visionary to deliver a stomp and retain his title.

