Seth Rollins says 36-year-old WWE star would beat him if they ever squared off in a match

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins believes his wife, Becky Lynch, would defeat him if they squared off in a WWE match.

The Visionary and The Man started dating in early 2019. Later that same year, they announced their engagement. The couple tied the knot in June 2021, nearly six months after welcoming their daughter, Roux. Since 2019, Rollins and Lynch have shared the ring a few times as tag team partners. However, they never squared off against each other.

While playing The Sun's Mr & Mrs challenge, the couple was asked who would win if they faced off against each other in a match. While Lynch immediately picked herself, her husband also agreed.

"[Both gone Becky, would Becky win easily?] Yeah, no doubt," Rollins said. [2:21 - 2:29]

Seth Rollins claimed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been avoiding him for a year and a half. Check out the details here.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would compete in WWE Money in the Bank

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins has defended his title against a few superstars, including The Miz, Damian Priest, and Bron Breakker. The Visionary will now put his title on the line at Money in the Bank against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Man will now attempt to defeat Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and capture the briefcase to receive a Women's Title shot. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley warned Lynch against cashing in on her if she won the bout as they had a backstage confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch addressed Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank match and sent a message to Finn Balor. Check out the details here.

Please credit The Sun and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes