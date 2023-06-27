Becky Lynch addresses Seth Rollins' WWE Money in the Bank match; sends message to Finn Balor

Becky Lynch recently addressed her husband Seth Rollins' match against Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

While The Man has been married to Seth Rollins for nearly two years, she has been friends with his upcoming opponent for over two decades. Lynch started her wrestling training about 20 years ago under The Judgment Day member in their home country of Ireland.

In a recent interview with After The Bell, Lynch commented on Rollins' upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Balor on July 1. Although she praised her former trainer, the 36-year-old urged him to stop jumping her husband.

"Obviously, this one's a bit of a conflict of interest. You know, the person who trained me and then my husband. And you know, myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage. And the fact that we've both made it to the highest level. The thing is though, when you saw Finn, when I walked into that gym for the first time and saw him, you knew he was going to make it."

The former Women's Champion added:

"You know, you were like, not only was he your teacher, so obviously you looked up to him and respected him like that, but he had that presence about him that you knew he was going to make it. So, and see everything that he's done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV. But then you go, 'God, just stop jumping my husband.' You know, like, 'I don't want to hate you. You're making me hate you. What are you doing?' Gotta give him some of them [slaps]." [5:31 - 6:23]

Becky Lynch will compete in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

While her husband, Seth Rollins, will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch will fight in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to capture the briefcase and earn a title shot.

The Man qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. On July 1, she will square off against Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

